The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) will visit the Phoenix Suns (40-35) after winning three straight road games.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves have shot at a 49.1% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

This season, Minnesota has a 32-16 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at sixth.

The Timberwolves' 115.9 points per game are just four more points than the 111.9 the Suns allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 29-18 when it scores more than 111.9 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

At home the Timberwolves put up 116.4 points per game, 1.1 more than away (115.3). Defensively they give up 115.2 points per game at home, 1.7 less than on the road (116.9).

Minnesota is giving up fewer points at home (115.2 per game) than away (116.9).

At home the Timberwolves are picking up 26 assists per game, 0.1 less than on the road (26.1).

Timberwolves Injuries