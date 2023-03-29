The Colorado Avalanche (44-23-6) will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak when they take on the Minnesota Wild (43-22-9) at home on Wednesday, March 29 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SN360.

Wild vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360

TNT, TVAS, and SN360 Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-165) Wild (+140) 6

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have won five, or 31.2%, of the 16 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Minnesota has a record of 1-3 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Wild have a 41.7% chance to win.

Minnesota has played 36 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

Wild vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 239 (14th) Goals 217 (23rd) 198 (4th) Goals Allowed 194 (3rd) 59 (5th) Power Play Goals 50 (15th) 46 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 45 (12th)

Wild Advanced Stats

Seven of Minnesota's past 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Wild total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals fewer than the 6 total given for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, Wild's game goal totals average 7.8 goals, 3.0 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Wild's 217 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

The Wild have given up 2.6 goals per game, 194 total, the third-fewest among NHL teams.

Their +23 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.

