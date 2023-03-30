Thursday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (0-0) and the Kansas City Royals (0-0) clashing at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on March 30.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez versus the Royals and Zack Greinke.

Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Twins Performance Insights

Last season, the Twins were favored 91 times and won 55, or 60.4%, of those games.

Last season, Minnesota won 26 of its 38 games, or 68.4%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Twins.

With a middle-of-the-pack offense, Minnesota managed to score 696 runs (4.3 per game) last season.

The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Schedule