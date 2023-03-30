Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will match up with Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM on Thursday, March 30 ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals are +130 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Twins (-155). A 9-run over/under has been set in the game.

Twins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Twins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Twins won 55 out of the 91 games, or 60.4%, in which they were favored.

Last season, the Twins won 26 of their 38 games, or 68.4%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Twins hit 89 home runs on the road last season (1.1 per game).

Minnesota slugged .390 with 2.8 extra-base hits per game away from home.

The Royals were victorious in 52, or 38.8%, of the 134 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Royals came away with a win 23 times in 74 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

Kansas City averaged 0.8 homers per home game last season (65 total at home).

The Royals averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .399 in home contests.

Twins vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Max Kepler 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+180) Nick Gordon 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

