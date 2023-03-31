The Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards included, take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Edwards, in his most recent game (March 29 loss against the Suns) posted 31 points and six assists.

With prop bets in place for Edwards, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.5 23.9 Rebounds 4.5 5.8 4.9 Assists 4.5 4.5 4.2 PRA 34.5 34.8 33 PR 29.5 30.3 28.8 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.0



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 21.3% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.4 per contest.

He's put up 7.3 threes per game, or 21.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Edwards' opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.7 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.

The Lakers are the 21st-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 116.6 points per contest.

On the glass, the Lakers have given up 45.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 27th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Lakers are ranked 16th in the league, conceding 25.7 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers are ranked 20th in the NBA, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 36 19 5 2 5 2 4 10/28/2022 38 29 4 2 3 0 1

