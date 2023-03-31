The Minnesota Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert included, match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 107-100 loss to the Suns (his last game) Gobert put up seven points, 15 rebounds and two steals.

With prop bets available for Gobert, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.7 15.1 Rebounds 11.5 11.7 12.6 Assists -- 1.2 2.6 PRA 26.5 26.6 30.3 PR 24.5 25.4 27.7



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Rudy Gobert has made 5.2 field goals per game, which adds up to 10.3% of his team's total makes.

Gobert's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

Allowing 116.6 points per game, the Lakers are the 21st-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Lakers have conceded 45.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 27th in the league.

The Lakers are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.7 assists per game.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 27 22 14 3 0 2 1 10/28/2022 37 22 21 2 0 2 1

