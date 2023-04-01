The Minnesota Twins and Jose Miranda, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jose Miranda At The Plate (2022)

Miranda hit .268 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

In 60.8% of his games last season (76 of 125), Miranda got a base hit, and in 34 of those games (27.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He homered in 11.2% of his games last season (125 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

In 34.4% of his 125 games a year ago, Miranda picked up an RBI (43 times). He also had 17 games with multiple RBIs (13.6%), and three or more RBIs in six games.

He came around to score in 32.0% of his games last season (40 of 125), with more than one run on five occasions (4.0%).

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 56 GP 65 .277 AVG .260 .347 OBP .306 .426 SLG .426 18 XBH 22 6 HR 9 32 RBI 34 41/19 K/BB 50/9 1 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 68 35 (61.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (60.3%) 15 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.9%) 22 (38.6%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (26.5%) 6 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%) 23 (40.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)