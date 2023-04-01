Taylor Pendrith will hit the course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas for the 2023 Valero Texas Open from March 30 - April 2, looking to conquer the par-72, 7,438-yard course with $8,900,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to place a wager on Pendrith at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Taylor Pendrith Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Pendrith has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Pendrith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five appearances, Pendrith has had an average finish of 60th.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

Pendrith hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 60th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 38 -5 280 0 16 1 3 $2M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Pendrith has played i the last year (7,311 yards) is 127 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Pendrith's Last Time Out

Pendrith was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging 3.19 strokes to finish in the 36th percentile of competitors.

His 4.2-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship was below average, putting him in the 16th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Pendrith shot better than 68% of the competitors (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Pendrith recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Pendrith carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.7).

Pendrith had fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 4.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

In that last competition, Pendrith's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 5.2).

Pendrith finished the Corales Puntacana Championship carding a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.9 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Pendrith finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Pendrith Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

