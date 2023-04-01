The Minnesota Twins (1-0) will look to Carlos Correa for a charge when they visit the Kansas City Royals (0-1) in an early-season contest at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, April 1. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Royals have +140 odds to win. The over/under for the contest has been listed at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Twins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Twins were favored 91 times and won 55, or 60.4%, of those games.

The Twins had a record of 22-7, a 75.9% win rate, when they were favored by -165 or more by bookmakers last season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Twins hit 89 homers away from home last season (1.1 per game).

Minnesota averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .390 on the road.

The Royals were chosen as underdogs in 134 games last year and walked away with the win 52 times (38.8%) in those games.

Last season, the Royals came away with a win 18 times in 66 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Kansas City hit 65 homers at home last season (0.8 per game).

The Royals averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .399 in home contests.

Twins vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa - 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Max Kepler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Nick Gordon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Jose Miranda 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+300)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

