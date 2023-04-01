The Vegas Golden Knights (46-22-7, first place in Western Conference) will host the Minnesota Wild (44-22-9, second) on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, in a clash of the top two squads in the conference.

ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSN, and BSWI will show this Golden Knights versus Wild matchup.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSN, and BSWI

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Wild vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/9/2023 Wild Golden Knights 5-1 VEG

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have one of the best defenses in the league, conceding 196 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the league.

The Wild have 221 goals this season (3.0 per game), 23rd in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Wild are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) during that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40% Mats Zuccarello 73 22 43 65 40 40 38.2% Joel Eriksson Ek 75 23 35 58 14 42 49% Matthew Boldy 75 28 29 57 37 48 57.3% Marcus Johansson 74 16 24 40 29 27 42.6%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have allowed 213 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL play.

The Golden Knights rank 13th in the league with 245 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players