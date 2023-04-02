The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Joey Gallo At The Plate (2022)

  • Gallo hit .160 with eight doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 56 walks.
  • In 37.0% of his games last year (47 of 127), Gallo got a base hit, and in nine of those games (7.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He hit a long ball in 14.2% of his games in 2022 (18 of 127), including 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gallo picked up an RBI in 23.6% of his 127 games last season, with more than one RBI in 10.2% of those contests (13). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He touched home plate in 29.9% of his games last year (38 of 127), with more than one run on 10 occasions (7.9%).

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
60 GP 53
.172 AVG .148
.282 OBP .279
.356 SLG .358
15 XBH 14
8 HR 11
25 RBI 22
82/26 K/BB 81/30
2 SB 1
Home Away
66 GP 61
26 (39.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (34.4%)
4 (6.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (8.2%)
21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.9%)
8 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (16.4%)
15 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (24.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Keller will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30, the 27-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • In 35 games last season he finished with a 6-14 record and had a 5.09 ERA and a 1.504 WHIP.
