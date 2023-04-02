The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Max Kepler At The Plate (2022)

Kepler hit .227 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 50 walks.

Kepler got a hit in 49.6% of his 115 games last season, with at least two hits in 22.6% of them.

In eight of 115 games last year, he hit a home run (7.0%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Kepler drove in a run in 29 games last year out 115 (25.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He scored in 37.4% of his games last season (43 of 115), with two or more runs on 11 occasions (9.6%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 51 .213 AVG .244 .315 OBP .327 .356 SLG .337 18 XBH 10 6 HR 3 22 RBI 21 41/31 K/BB 25/19 1 SB 2 Home Away 64 GP 51 30 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (52.9%) 14 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (23.5%) 24 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (37.3%) 5 (7.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.9%) 14 (21.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (29.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)