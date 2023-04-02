On Sunday, Nick Gordon (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brad Keller

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nick Gordon At The Plate (2022)

Gordon hit .272 with 28 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.

Gordon got a base hit in 81 of 138 games last season (58.7%), with multiple hits in 26 of them (18.8%).

In nine of 138 games last year, he homered (6.5%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Gordon drove in a run in 30 games last year out 138 (21.7%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (8.7%). He drove in three or more runs in five games.

He crossed home plate in 40 of his 138 games a year ago (29.0%), with two or more runs scored five times (3.6%).

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 67 GP 61 .272 AVG .271 .307 OBP .329 .429 SLG .426 22 XBH 19 6 HR 3 30 RBI 20 57/9 K/BB 48/11 3 SB 3 Home Away 71 GP 67 41 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (59.7%) 16 (22.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.9%) 21 (29.6%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (28.4%) 6 (8.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.5%) 16 (22.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (20.9%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)