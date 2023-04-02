Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryan Jeffers plays his first game of the season when the Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals and Brad Keller at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate (2022)
- Jeffers hit .208 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- Jeffers reached base via a hit in 31 of 67 games last season (46.3%), including multiple hits in 17.9% of those games (12 of them).
- Including the 67 games he played in last season, he went yard in seven of them (10.4%), hitting a home run in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Jeffers picked up an RBI in 25.4% of his 67 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 11.9% of them (eight). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored a run in 19 of his 67 games a season ago (28.4%), with two or more runs scored five times (7.5%).
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.230
|AVG
|.188
|.319
|OBP
|.254
|.380
|SLG
|.348
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|16
|28/13
|K/BB
|34/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|18 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (38.2%)
|5 (15.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (20.6%)
|9 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (29.4%)
|3 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (11.8%)
|7 (21.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (29.4%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Keller will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30, the 27-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians.
- Last season he finished with a 6-14 record, a 5.09 ERA and a 1.504 WHIP over his 35 games.
