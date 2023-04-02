Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 2
The Portland Trail Blazers (32-45), on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Target Center, will attempt to snap a five-game losing streak when visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-39). This matchup is at 3:30 PM ET on BSNX and ROOT Sports NW.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNX and ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|Trail Blazers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Timberwolves (-17)
|224.5
|-2400
|+1200
|BetMGM
|Timberwolves (-17.5)
|223.5
|-2000
|+1000
|PointsBet
|Timberwolves (-17)
|226
|-2500
|+1200
|Tipico
|Timberwolves (-16.5)
|226.5
|-1900
|+1075
Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends
- The Timberwolves average 115.6 points per game (12th in the league) while giving up 116 per outing (18th in the NBA). They have a -31 scoring differential overall.
- The Trail Blazers' -252 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.4 points per game (19th in NBA) while giving up 116.6 per contest (21st in league).
- These teams average 229 points per game between them, 4.5 more than this game's total.
- Opponents of these teams put up 232.6 combined points per game, 8.1 more points than this contest's total.
- Minnesota is 36-41-1 ATS this season.
- Portland has won 34 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 43 times.
Timberwolves and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Timberwolves
|+15000
|+5000
|-
|Trail Blazers
|-
|-
|-
