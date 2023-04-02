Anthony Edwards and Drew Eubanks are two players to watch on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, when the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-39) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (32-45) at Target Center.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Timberwolves' Last Game

On Friday, in their most recent game, the Timberwolves fell to the Lakers 123-111. With 25 points, Mike Conley was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mike Conley 25 3 7 3 0 4 Karl-Anthony Towns 23 8 3 0 0 2 Kyle Anderson 17 4 6 2 3 1

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards paces the Timberwolves with 24.4 points per contest and 4.5 assists, while also averaging 5.7 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert averages a team-best 11.7 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 13.7 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 66.1% from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Kyle Anderson posts 9.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the field.

Conley posts a team-best 6.8 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.6 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaden McDaniels puts up 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Anderson 12.1 7.4 7.5 1.3 1.2 0.7 Rudy Gobert 13.9 12.4 2.3 0.8 1.4 0 Mike Conley 16.5 3.6 5 1.4 0.1 2.8 Jaden McDaniels 16.1 4 1.4 0.6 0.6 1.8 Anthony Edwards 14 3.1 3.2 0.4 0.3 1.7

