Sunday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (2-0) against the Kansas City Royals (0-2) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 2-0 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on April 2.

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan against the Royals and Brad Keller.

Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 2, Royals 1.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins entered a game as favorites 91 times last season and won 55, or 60.4%, of those games.

Minnesota had a record of 26-12, a 68.4% win rate, when it was favored by -155 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Scoring 4.3 runs per game last season (696 total) ranked Minnesota 17th in the majors.

The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Schedule