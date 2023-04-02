Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium. Joe Ryan will be on the mound for Minnesota, with first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins ranked 13th in MLB action with 178 home runs last season. They averaged 1.1 per game.

Last year the Twins ranked 11th in baseball slugging .401.

Minnesota went 24-12 in games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Kansas City scored the 24th-most runs in the majors last season with 640 (4.0 per game).

Last year the Twins ranked ninth in MLB with a .317 on-base percentage.

Minnesota had an 8.4 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 20th in the majors.

Minnesota had the 19th-ranked ERA (3.98) in the majors last season.

The Twins had a combined WHIP of 1.246 as a pitching staff, which ranked 13th in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan starts for the first time this season for the Twins.

The 26-year-old right-hander last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Detroit Tigers, when he started and went six scoreless innings.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Royals W 2-0 Away Pablo Lopez Zack Greinke 4/1/2023 Royals W 2-0 Away Sonny Gray Jordan Lyles 4/2/2023 Royals - Away Joe Ryan Brad Keller 4/3/2023 Marlins - Away Tyler Mahle Johnny Cueto 4/4/2023 Marlins - Away Kenta Maeda Sandy Alcantara 4/5/2023 Marlins - Away Pablo Lopez Jesús Luzardo 4/6/2023 Astros - Home Sonny Gray Jose Urquidy 4/8/2023 Astros - Home Joe Ryan Luis Garcia

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.