On Sunday, April 2 at 2:10 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins (2-0) visit the Kansas City Royals (0-2) in an early-season game at Kauffman Stadium. Joe Ryan will get the call for the Twins, while Brad Keller will take the hill for the Royals.

The Twins are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+125). The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Keller - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Twins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Twins' game versus the Royals but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Twins (-155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to take down the Royals with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.45.

Twins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins were favorites in 91 games last season and won 55 (60.4%) of those contests.

The Twins had a record of 26-12, a 68.4% win rate, when they were favored by -155 or more by bookmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins hit 89 homers on the road last season (1.1 per game).

Minnesota averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .390 on the road.

The Royals were underdogs in 134 games last season and came away with the win 52 times (38.8%) in those contests.

Last season, the Royals came away with a win 25 times in 79 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Kansas City hit 65 homers at home last season (0.8 per game).

The Royals averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .399 at home.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.