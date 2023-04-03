On Monday, Max Kepler (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Max Kepler At The Plate (2022)

Kepler hit .227 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 50 walks.

In 49.6% of his games last year (57 of 115), Kepler had a base hit, and in 26 of those games (22.6%) he recorded two or more hits.

He went yard in 7.0% of his games in 2022 (eight of 115), including 2% of his trips to the plate.

Kepler drove in a run in 29 of 115 games last year (25.2%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (7.8%).

He crossed home plate in 43 of his 115 games a year ago (37.4%), with more than one run scored 11 times (9.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 51 .213 AVG .244 .315 OBP .327 .356 SLG .337 18 XBH 10 6 HR 3 22 RBI 21 41/31 K/BB 25/19 1 SB 2 Home Away 64 GP 51 30 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (52.9%) 14 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (23.5%) 24 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (37.3%) 5 (7.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.9%) 14 (21.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (29.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)