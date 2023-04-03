Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Marlins - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Michael A. Taylor -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the mound, on April 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate (2022)
- Taylor hit .254 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 35 walks.
- Taylor had a hit in 70 of 124 games last season, with multiple hits in 31 of those games.
- He hit a home run in nine of 124 games in 2022 (7.3%), including 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor drove in a run in 30 games last season out 124 (24.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (6.5%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He scored in 45 of 124 games last year (36.3%), including scoring more than once in 3.2% of his games (four times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|58
|.288
|AVG
|.218
|.342
|OBP
|.283
|.399
|SLG
|.316
|11
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|16
|40/16
|K/BB
|69/19
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|59
|41 (63.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (49.2%)
|17 (26.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (23.7%)
|24 (36.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (35.6%)
|6 (9.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.1%)
|19 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (18.6%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Marlins pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins had a 3.86 team ERA that ranked 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Cueto makes his first start of the season for the Marlins.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 37-year-old righty, started and went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- Last season he finished with an 8-10 record, a 3.35 ERA and a 1.219 WHIP over his 25 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.