Nick Gordon -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the mound, on April 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nick Gordon At The Plate (2022)

  • Gordon hit .272 with 28 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.
  • Gordon got a hit in 58.7% of his 138 games last season, with at least two hits in 18.8% of those contests.
  • He hit a home run in 6.5% of his games in 2022 (nine of 138), including 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gordon drove in a run in 30 of 138 games last year (21.7%), with two or more RBIz in 12 of those contests (8.7%).
  • He came around to score in 40 of his 138 games a season ago (29.0%), with more than one run scored five times (3.6%).

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
67 GP 61
.272 AVG .271
.307 OBP .329
.429 SLG .426
22 XBH 19
6 HR 3
30 RBI 20
57/9 K/BB 48/11
3 SB 3
Home Away
71 GP 67
41 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (59.7%)
16 (22.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.9%)
21 (29.6%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (28.4%)
6 (8.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.5%)
16 (22.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (20.9%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Marlins pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Cueto gets the call to start for the Marlins, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 37-year-old right-hander, started and went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.
  • Last season he compiled an 8-10 record, a 3.35 ERA and a 1.219 WHIP over his 25 games.
