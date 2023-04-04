On Tuesday, Byron Buxton (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Byron Buxton At The Plate (2022)

  • Buxton hit .224 with 13 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Buxton had a hit 50 times last season in 92 games (54.3%), including 22 multi-hit games (23.9%).
  • Including the 92 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 24 of them (26.1%), homering in 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Buxton picked up an RBI in 32 out of 92 games last season (34.8%), with two or more RBIz in 13 of those contests (14.1%).
  • He touched home plate in 44.6% of his 92 games last year, with more than one run in 18.5% of those games (17).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 42
.228 AVG .219
.315 OBP .296
.550 SLG .500
25 XBH 19
15 HR 13
27 RBI 24
63/19 K/BB 53/15
2 SB 4
50 GP 42
26 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (57.1%)
12 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (23.8%)
19 (38.0%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (52.4%)
11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (31.0%)
15 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (40.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins had a 3.86 team ERA that ranked 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Alcantara (0-0) starts for the Marlins, his second of the season.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.76 ERA ranks 67th, 1.235 WHIP ranks 56th, and 3.2 K/9 ranks 94th.
