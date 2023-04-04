After going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Carlos Correa At The Plate (2022)

Correa put together 152 hits and a .368 on-base percentage while slugging .467.

Among qualified hitters in baseball last year, his batting average ranked 20th, his on-base percentage ranked 20th, and he was 31st in the league in slugging.

Correa picked up at least one hit 98 times last year in 136 games played (72.1%), including multiple hits on 41 occasions (30.1%).

He homered in 15.4% of his games last year (21 of 136), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Correa drove in a run in 43 of 136 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 17 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He came around to score 57 times in 136 games (41.9%) last season, including 13 occasions when he scored more than once (9.6%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 69 .310 AVG .273 .382 OBP .355 .498 SLG .438 25 XBH 22 11 HR 11 31 RBI 33 59/30 K/BB 62/33 0 SB 0 Home Away 67 GP 69 49 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (71.0%) 21 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%) 28 (41.8%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (42.0%) 10 (14.9%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.9%) 20 (29.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (33.3%)

