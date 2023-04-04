After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate (2022)

  • Farmer hit .253 with 25 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
  • Farmer picked up at least one hit 86 times last year in 145 games played (59.3%), including multiple hits on 36 occasions (24.8%).
  • He went yard in 9.0% of his games in 2022 (13 of 145), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Farmer picked up an RBI in 37.2% of his games last season (54 of 145), with more than one RBI in 17 of them (11.7%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
  • In 33.8% of his games last season (49 of 145), he touched home plate at least one time, and in eight (5.5%) he scored more than once.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 72
.253 AVG .253
.324 OBP .302
.397 SLG .372
23 XBH 17
7 HR 7
42 RBI 36
54/20 K/BB 45/13
2 SB 2
Home Away
73 GP 72
43 (58.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (59.7%)
16 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (27.8%)
26 (35.6%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (31.9%)
6 (8.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.7%)
25 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 29 (40.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Marlins pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Alcantara (0-0) pitches for the Marlins to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.76), 56th in WHIP (1.235), and 94th in K/9 (3.2) among pitchers who qualify.
