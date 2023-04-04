On Tuesday, Trevor Larnach (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a triple, a home run and three RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a triple and a home run) against the Marlins.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Trevor Larnach At The Plate (2022)

Larnach hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.

Larnach picked up at least one hit 25 times last season in 51 games played (49.0%), including multiple hits on 10 occasions (19.6%).

He homered in five games a year ago (out of 51 opportunities, 9.8%), going deep in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Larnach drove in a run in 14 games last year out of 51 (27.5%), including multiple RBIs in 7.8% of those games (four times).

He touched home plate in 37.3% of his 51 games last year, with more than one run in 5.9% of those games (three).

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 28 .313 AVG .177 .400 OBP .245 .594 SLG .281 10 XBH 8 4 HR 1 11 RBI 7 19/10 K/BB 38/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 28 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (42.9%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.3%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (35.7%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (21.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)