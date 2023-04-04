How to Watch the Twins vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yuli Gurriel and the Miami Marlins play the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at LoanDepot park. Kenta Maeda will be on the mound for Minnesota, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.
Sign up for fuboTV to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins' 178 home runs ranked 13th in Major League Baseball.
- The Twins ranked 11th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.
- Minnesota ranked 11th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- Minnesota ranked 17th in the majors with 696 total runs scored last season.
- The Twins had an OBP of .317 last season, which ranked ninth in MLB.
- Minnesota averaged the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors last season.
- The Twins pitched to a 3.98 last season, which ranked 19th in baseball.
- Minnesota ranked 13th in MLB with a combined 1.246 WHIP last season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Maeda has been named the starter for the Twins and will make his first start this season.
- The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 34-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Zack Greinke
|4/1/2023
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Jordan Lyles
|4/2/2023
|Royals
|W 7-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Brad Keller
|4/3/2023
|Marlins
|W 11-1
|Away
|Tyler Mahle
|Johnny Cueto
|4/4/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Sandy Alcantara
|4/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Jesús Luzardo
|4/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Jose Urquidy
|4/8/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Luis Garcia
|4/9/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Tyler Mahle
|Hunter Brown
|4/10/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Dylan Cease
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.