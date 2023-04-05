Twins vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (4-1) against the Miami Marlins (2-4) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 4-0 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on April 5.
The Marlins will call on Jesus Luzardo against the Twins and Pablo Lopez.
Twins vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Twins vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 4, Marlins 0.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Under 7 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins came away with 22 wins in the 68 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.
- Last year, Minnesota won 23 of 70 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Last season Minnesota had the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (696 total runs).
- The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Royals
|W 2-0
|Pablo Lopez vs Zack Greinke
|April 1
|@ Royals
|W 2-0
|Sonny Gray vs Jordan Lyles
|April 2
|@ Royals
|W 7-4
|Joe Ryan vs Brad Keller
|April 3
|@ Marlins
|W 11-1
|Tyler Mahle vs Johnny Cueto
|April 4
|@ Marlins
|L 1-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Sandy Alcantara
|April 5
|@ Marlins
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Jesús Luzardo
|April 7
|Astros
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Jose Urquidy
|April 8
|Astros
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Luis Garcia
|April 9
|Astros
|-
|Tyler Mahle vs Hunter Brown
|April 10
|White Sox
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Dylan Cease
|April 11
|White Sox
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Lance Lynn
