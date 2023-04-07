The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Byron Buxton At The Plate (2022)

Buxton hit .224 with 13 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs and 34 walks.

In 50 of 92 games last season (54.3%) Buxton got at least one hit, and in 22 of those contests (23.9%) he picked up two or more.

In 24 of 92 games last year, he homered (26.1%). He went deep in 7.3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Buxton drove in a run in 32 games last season out of 92 (34.8%), including multiple RBIs in 14.1% of those games (13 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..

He scored in 44.6% of his games last year (41 of 92), with more than one run on 17 occasions (18.5%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 42 .228 AVG .219 .315 OBP .296 .550 SLG .500 25 XBH 19 15 HR 13 27 RBI 24 63/19 K/BB 53/15 2 SB 4 Home Away 50 GP 42 26 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (57.1%) 12 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (23.8%) 19 (38.0%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (52.4%) 11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (31.0%) 15 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (40.5%)

