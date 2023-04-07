Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is hitting .208 with a double and two walks.
- Correa has picked up a hit in four games this season (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Correa has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.7 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (eight total, 1.1 per game).
- Urquidy (0-0) starts for the Astros, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
