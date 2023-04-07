The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa is hitting .208 with a double and two walks.

Correa has picked up a hit in four games this season (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.

In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Correa has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

