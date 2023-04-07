On Friday, Max Kepler (coming off going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Marlins.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Max Kepler At The Plate (2022)

Kepler hit .227 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 50 walks.

In 57 of 115 games last year (49.6%) Kepler had at least one hit, and in 26 of those contests (22.6%) he picked up more than one.

He homered in eight games a year ago (out of 115 opportunities, 7.0%), going deep in 2% of his plate appearances.

Kepler drove in a run in 25.2% of his games last year (29 of 115), with two or more RBIs in nine of those contests (7.8%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He scored a run in 37.4% of his games last season (43 of 115), with more than one run on 11 occasions (9.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 51 .213 AVG .244 .315 OBP .327 .356 SLG .337 18 XBH 10 6 HR 3 22 RBI 21 41/31 K/BB 25/19 1 SB 2 Home Away 64 GP 51 30 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (52.9%) 14 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (23.5%) 24 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (37.3%) 5 (7.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.9%) 14 (21.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (29.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)