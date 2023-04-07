Nick Gordon Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Nick Gordon and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Jose Urquidy) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nick Gordon At The Plate (2022)
- Gordon hit .272 with 28 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.
- Gordon got a hit in 58.7% of his 138 games last year, with more than one hit in 18.8% of them.
- Including the 138 games he played in last season, he homered in nine of them (6.5%), leaving the yard in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Gordon drove in a run in 30 of 138 games last season (21.7%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those games (8.7%).
- He came around to score in 40 of his 138 games a season ago (29.0%), with two or more runs scored five times (3.6%).
Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|61
|.272
|AVG
|.271
|.307
|OBP
|.329
|.429
|SLG
|.426
|22
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|20
|57/9
|K/BB
|48/11
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|67
|41 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (59.7%)
|16 (22.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (14.9%)
|21 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (28.4%)
|6 (8.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (4.5%)
|16 (22.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (20.9%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combined to surrender 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Urquidy (0-0) takes the mound for the Astros to make his second start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
