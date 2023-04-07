The Minnesota Twins and Trevor Larnach, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach has nine hits and an OBP of .481 to go with a slugging percentage of .609. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 39th in slugging.

Larnach enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.

In five of six games this season (83.3%) Larnach has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (50.0%).

He has homered in one of six games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season, Larnach has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings