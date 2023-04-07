Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Trevor Larnach, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Marlins.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach has nine hits and an OBP of .481 to go with a slugging percentage of .609. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 39th in slugging.
- Larnach enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
- In five of six games this season (83.3%) Larnach has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (50.0%).
- He has homered in one of six games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season, Larnach has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender eight total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Urquidy (0-0) gets the start for the Astros, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
