Anthony Edwards could make a big impact for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, versus the San Antonio Spurs.

Edwards, in his most recent game (April 4 win against the Nets) put up 23 points and two blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Edwards' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.5 23.2 Rebounds 4.5 5.7 4.7 Assists 4.5 4.5 4.3 PRA 33.5 34.7 32.2 PR -- 30.2 27.9 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.5



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Spurs

Edwards has taken 19.4 shots per game this season and made 8.9 per game, which account for 21.4% and 20.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Edwards is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Edwards' Timberwolves average 104 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Spurs are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 105.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Spurs have allowed 122.8 points per contest, which is the worst in the NBA.

The Spurs allow 45 rebounds per game, ranking 26th in the league.

The Spurs concede 26.6 assists per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Spurs have given up 12.4 makes per game, 16th in the league.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2022 36 18 2 6 1 1 2 10/26/2022 38 34 3 9 7 0 2 10/24/2022 35 9 10 2 1 0 0

