On Saturday, Carlos Correa (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Astros.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa is hitting .172 with a double and two walks.
  • Correa has picked up a hit in four games this season (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Correa has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
  • The Astros rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (eight total, one per game).
  • Garcia (0-1) gets the start for the Astros, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.