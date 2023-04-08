Jaden McDaniels will take the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, against the San Antonio Spurs.

In his last time on the court, a 107-102 win over the Nets, McDaniels totaled 15 points, six rebounds and three steals.

With prop bets available for McDaniels, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.2 15.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.3 Assists -- 1.9 1.4 PRA 19.5 18 21 PR -- 16.1 19.6 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.8



Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Spurs

McDaniels is responsible for attempting 10.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.2 per game.

He's put up 3.4 threes per game, or 10.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Timberwolves rank 10th in possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 105.3 possessions per contest.

The Spurs concede 122.8 points per game, worst in the NBA.

On the glass, the Spurs are 26th in the league, allowing 45 rebounds per contest.

The Spurs allow 26.6 assists per contest, 28th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the 16th-ranked team in the league.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2022 35 7 3 1 0 1 3 10/26/2022 35 20 3 1 4 3 2 10/24/2022 24 4 3 1 0 0 0

