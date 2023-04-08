Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Luis Garcia) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .250 with two doubles.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in five games this year (71.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
- Taylor has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up eight total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Astros will send Garcia (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.