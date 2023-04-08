On Saturday, Nick Gordon (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Minnesota Twins play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nick Gordon At The Plate

  • Gordon has while hitting .063.
  • Gordon produced a hit in one of six games so far this year.
  • In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Gordon has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 5
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.77).
  • The Astros rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (eight total, one per game).
  • Garcia (0-1) takes the mound for the Astros to make his second start this season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
