On Saturday, Trevor Larnach (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

  • Larnach leads Minnesota with nine hits and an OBP of .438, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .519.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 38th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.
  • Larnach has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his seven games this year, with multiple hits in 42.9% of them.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Larnach has driven in a run in four games this season (57.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (57.1%), including one multi-run game.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, one per game).
  • Garcia (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his second this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
