Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Kyle Farmer, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time out, take on Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Astros.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSNX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer has a double, a home run and a walk while hitting .350.
- This year, Farmer has recorded at least one hit in four of seven games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- In three games this season, Farmer has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In four of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown (0-0) gets the start for the Astros, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
