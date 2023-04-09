Matt Wallner is back in the lineup for the Minnesota Twins and will face Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros April 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: BSNX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Matt Wallner At The Plate (2022)

  • Wallner hit .211 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Wallner got a hit in 50.0% of his 18 games last season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of them.
  • He hit a home run in two of 18 games last year, going deep in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Wallner drove in a run in six games last season out 18 (33.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He scored a run in four of his 18 games last year.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
6 GP 12
.167 AVG .231
.318 OBP .318
.389 SLG .359
2 XBH 3
1 HR 1
5 RBI 5
13/4 K/BB 12/3
1 SB 0
6 GP 12
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff was third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Astros will send Brown (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
