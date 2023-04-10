After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (11) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 40th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Buxton will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with one homer during his last games.

Buxton has picked up a hit in 87.5% of his eight games this season, with at least two hits in 50.0% of those games.

He has homered in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Buxton has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored at least once six times this season (75.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings