Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (11) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 40th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- Buxton will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with one homer during his last games.
- Buxton has picked up a hit in 87.5% of his eight games this season, with at least two hits in 50.0% of those games.
- He has homered in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Buxton has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (75.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 6.80 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.8 per game).
- The White Sox will look to Cease (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.
- The 27-year-old's 1.59 ERA ranks 23rd, .706 WHIP ranks seventh, and 14.3 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.