After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

  • Farmer has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .318.
  • This year, Farmer has posted at least one hit in four of eight games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Farmer has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In four of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.80).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 18 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Cease (1-0) pitches for the White Sox to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 1.59 ERA ranks 23rd, .706 WHIP ranks seventh, and 14.3 K/9 ranks fifth.
