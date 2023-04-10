After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .318.

This year, Farmer has posted at least one hit in four of eight games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Farmer has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

