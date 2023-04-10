The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox will meet on Monday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Kyle Farmer and Elvis Andrus among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 22nd in MLB action with eight total home runs.

Minnesota is slugging .359, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The Twins have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).

Minnesota ranks 23rd in runs scored with 37 (4.1 per game).

The Twins rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Twins strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-best average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 11.0 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Minnesota's 2.48 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (.988).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Kenta Maeda (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/4/2023 Marlins L 1-0 Away Kenta Maeda Sandy Alcantara 4/5/2023 Marlins L 5-2 Away Pablo Lopez Jesús Luzardo 4/7/2023 Astros W 3-2 Home Sonny Gray Jose Urquidy 4/8/2023 Astros W 9-6 Home Joe Ryan Luis Garcia 4/9/2023 Astros L 5-1 Home Tyler Mahle Hunter Brown 4/10/2023 White Sox - Home Kenta Maeda Dylan Cease 4/11/2023 White Sox - Home Pablo Lopez Lance Lynn 4/12/2023 White Sox - Home Sonny Gray Lucas Giolito 4/13/2023 Yankees - Away Joe Ryan Nestor Cortes Jr. 4/14/2023 Yankees - Away Tyler Mahle Nestor Cortes Jr. 4/15/2023 Yankees - Away Kenta Maeda Domingo Germán

