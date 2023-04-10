Wild vs. Blackhawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 10
The Chicago Blackhawks (25-48-6) will aim to stop a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Minnesota Wild (45-24-10) on April 10 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
In the past 10 contests, the Wild are 6-2-2 while totaling 33 goals against 25 goals allowed. On 27 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored four goals (14.8%).
Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which team we predict will come out on top in Monday's action on the ice.
Wild vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Monday
Our projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Wild 4, Blackhawks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Wild (-240)
- Computer Predicted Total: 5.9
- Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-1.3)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild are 45-24-10 overall and 12-10-22 in overtime games.
- Minnesota has 28 points (12-7-4) in the 23 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the 12 games this season the Wild scored just one goal, they went 3-7-2 (eight points).
- Minnesota has finished 9-7-1 in the 17 games this season when it scored two goals (registering 19 points).
- The Wild are 33-7-6 in the 46 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 72 points).
- In the 34 games when Minnesota has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 22-10-2 record (46 points).
- In the 40 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 22-13-5 (49 points).
- The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 22-10-5 to record 49 points.
|Wild Rank
|Wild AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|24th
|2.92
|Goals Scored
|2.42
|32nd
|5th
|2.66
|Goals Allowed
|3.65
|27th
|18th
|31.1
|Shots
|26.6
|31st
|14th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|33.7
|28th
|14th
|21.7%
|Power Play %
|16.4%
|28th
|11th
|81.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.2%
|21st
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Wild vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.