Timberwolves vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 8.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-in matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 119 - Timberwolves 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 8.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (233)
- The Timberwolves (39-41-2 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 1.2% less often than the Lakers (40-39-3) this season.
- Los Angeles and Minnesota cover the same percentage of spreads this year (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Tuesday's line (Lakers as favorites by 8.5 or more and T-Wolves as underdogs by 8.5 or more).
- When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Minnesota and its opponents don't do it as often (45.1% of the time) as Los Angeles and its opponents (52.4%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Timberwolves are 21-22, while the Lakers are 20-11 as moneyline favorites.
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- On offense Minnesota is the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA (115.8 points per game). On defense it is 18th (115.8 points conceded per game).
- With 26.2 assists per game, the Timberwolves are eighth in the NBA.
- The Timberwolves are 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).
- Minnesota takes 38.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 61.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.4% of Minnesota's buckets are 3-pointers, and 71.6% are 2-pointers.
