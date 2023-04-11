The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are meeting in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament, as they compete for a spot in the postseason.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and giving up 116.6 (20th in the NBA).

The Timberwolves score 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and allow 115.8 (18th in league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

The teams combine to score 233 points per game, the same as this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 232.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles is 40-39-3 ATS this season.

Minnesota has put together a 39-42-1 record against the spread this year.

