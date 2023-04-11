The Minnesota Wild (46-24-10) take on the Winnipeg Jets (45-32-3) at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, April 11 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSNX, BSWIX, and TSN3, with each team fresh off a vistory. The Wild defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in their last outing, while the Jets are coming off a 6-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

Wild vs. Jets Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSNX, BSWIX, and TSN3

ESPN+, BSNX, BSWIX, and TSN3 Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-120) Jets (+100) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild are 37-18 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Minnesota has gone 37-15 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (71.2% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wild a 54.5% chance to win.

Wild vs. Jets Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 235 (24th) Goals 241 (21st) 212 (3rd) Goals Allowed 219 (10th) 53 (15th) Power Play Goals 52 (16th) 46 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (5th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wild with DraftKings.

Wild Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Minnesota went over twice.

In their last 10 games, the Wild's goals per game average is 0.3 lower than their season-long average.

The Wild are ranked 24th in the NHL with 235 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.

On defense, the Wild have been one of the best units in NHL competition, allowing 212 goals to rank third.

They're ranked 12th in the league with a +23 goal differential .

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.