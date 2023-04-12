On Wednesday, Carlos Correa (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Astros.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa is batting .182 with two doubles and three walks.
  • Correa has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Correa has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 5.97 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • The White Sox will look to Giolito (0-0) in his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
