On Wednesday, Jose Miranda (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

  • Miranda is batting .182 with four walks.
  • Miranda has picked up a hit in six games this season (54.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not gone deep in his 11 games this season.
  • Miranda has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.97).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Giolito (0-0) starts for the White Sox, his third this season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering 12 hits.
